Gazprom expects high demand for additional gas volumes on long-term contracts

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Gazprom expects high demand for additional volumes of pipeline gas on long-term contracts in the future, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee Oleg Aksyutin said in an interview with Gazprom’s in-house magazine.

"The declining volumes of own gas output is a major trend of recent years in Europe, whereas the events of 2021 showed that the decline in gas production in European countries will continue in any scenario of the development of energy markets. Taking into consideration this fact, as well as the instability of supplies of LNG, which often flew to premium markets in 2021, high demand for additional volumes of pipeline gas on long term contracts may be expected," he said.

Gazprom also sticks to the optimistic outlook on gas production and export in 2025-2030, Aksyutin added.