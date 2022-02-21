DiDi stops operations in Russia, Kazakhstan from March 4 - company

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. DiDi taxi aggregator will stop operations in Russia and Kazakhstan from March 4 of this year, PR Director of the company in Russia and CIS Irina Guschina told TASS.

"Today, after a year and a half from DiDi start in Russia and almost a year from the launch in Kazakhstan, we regrettably announce the intention to terminate work on these important markets on March 4, 2022. We have always seen our goal in doing everyday life simpler and more convenient, offering high quality yet affordable technology services to urban residents and the best-in-class opportunities for earnings of drivers and partners," she said.

DiDi will continue focusing on development of presence and investments in Latin American states and certain markets of the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East and Africa.