Putin to discuss expansion of business ties with Italian business on Wednesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the heads of leading Italian companies on Wednesday, via videoconference, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

"The agenda includes current issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia and Italy, as well as the prospects for further expansion of business ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries. The parties plan to pay particular attention to the possibilities of strengthening cooperation in the area of energy, industry, finance and environmental technologies," according to the statement.

Earlier, this meeting was announced by Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov. Last December, speaking at a session of the Russian-Italian Committee of Entrepreneurs, he expressed confidence that after the meeting, cooperation between the two countries would receive an additional impetus. He noted that the trade turnover between Russia and Italy had resumed growth after reaching the volume of 40 billion euros in 2013 and then declining. In the nine months of 2021, it grew by 43%, to 17 billion euros, he said.