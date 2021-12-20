Gazprom does not book extra gas transit via Ukraine in January 2022

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian gas holding Gazprom did not book extra natural gas transit capacity via Ukraine and booked 21.6% of the capacity offered for the transit via Poland for January 2022, according to RBP and GSA Platform data.

The Ukrainian gas transport system operator offered the transit capacity at the auction on Monday in addition to booking based on the long-term contract for 40 bln cubic meters of gas per year (about 109.5 mln cubic meters daily).

Gazprom also booked 21.6% of gas pumping capacity via Poland over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for January 2022, according to GSA Platform data.

Gazprom made daily bookings of gas pumping capacity of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline this December. The company is not booking extra gas transit capacity via Ukraine during four months in succession. The gas holding at the same time transported 40 bln cubic meters of Russian gas via Ukraine since the year start until December 15 and fully honored its commitments for this year.