Russia, Switzerland agree to develop cooperation in ‘green’ economy

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia and Switzerland plan to develop cooperation in "green" finance, according to a press release from the Russian Ministry of Finance after the meeting of the Russian-Swiss financial dialogue in Bern.

"The parties agreed to expand their collaboration in the green economy and green finance, as well as insurance monitoring." "Our countries will strive to develop technological and investment partnerships for the development of projects that meet high environmental standards, to mutually recognize the results of climate projects, and to meet single standards for verifying and synchronizing national emission trading systems," the statement said.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the global economy, energy transition issues, measures to enhance the global health care system, and G20 debt efforts. Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund's agenda was evaluated, including the potential and restrictions of redistribution of the new issuance of special drawing rights.

The next meeting of the dialogue is planned to be held in Russia in 2022.