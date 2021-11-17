Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker leaves shipyard for running trials

ST. PETERSBURG, November 17. /TASS/. The first serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 2220, the Sibir (Siberia), left for running trials, press service of the Baltic Shipyard (integrated into Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation) said on Tuesday.

"On November 16, the Sibir first serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 2220 left the Baltic Shipyard heading for the Gulf of Finland, where the running trials will begin," the press service said.

For three coming weeks, the shipyard’s specialists jointly with the contractors’ representatives will test the icebreaker’s mechanisms and equipment.

The specialists will conduct a set of tests, including the steam turbine unit, the ship’s electric propulsion system, and the anchor and steering control. They will test the icebreaker’s speed and maneuverability, as well as other general and automation systems.

The Sibir is expected to be commissioned before the year ends.

Project 22220 nuclear icebreakers are the biggest and most powerful icebreakers in the world. Their task is to provide year-round navigation in the Arctic’s western part. The project’s icebreakers will make the base of Russia’s civil icebreaker fleet.

The dual-draft design allows the icebreaker to operate in ice and in Polar river deltas. The lead Arktika icebreaker of project 22220 was laid in November, 2013. The first serial Sibir icebreaker was laid in May 2015 and the second serial Ural - in July, 2016. The displacement is 33,450 tons, the length is 173.3 meters. The two-reactor nuclear power plant RITM-200 has a 175 MW capacity. The speed is 22 knots. Maximum ice thickness in uninterrupted motion is 2.8 meters. The crew comprises 75 people.