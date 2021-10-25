Russia will produce newest Baikal aircraft in Komsomolsk-on-Amur - authorities

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The production of light multipurpose aircraft Baikal will be launched in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in Russia’s Khabarovsk region, the press service of the regional government announced on Monday.

The new plant will be built on the Komsomolsk advanced development territory (ADT).

"There are plans to establish the production of the latest light multi-purpose aircraft Baikal in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The new plant will appear in the Dzemgi area, near the Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft assembly shop. For this purpose, it is planned to expand the boundaries of the Komsomolsk ADT preferential zone by creating the new site Amur," the statement says.

The launch of serial production of LMS-901 Baikal is expected to start in 2024. The project will be implemented as part of a long-term plan for the socio-economic development of Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The project will create more than 200 new jobs.

"The proximity to the largest aviation enterprises will allow solving the issues of connecting to transport and communal infrastructure," the region’s Industry and Trade Minister Igor Fomin said as quoted by the press service.

Russian light multipurpose single-engine aircraft Baikal will replace the outdated An-2 aircraft. Compared to its predecessor, it will have smaller dimensions, higher speed and range.