Existing capacity for gas supply to Europe from Russia are used — German Economy Ministry

BERLIN, October 22. /TASS/. All the available capacities for natural gas supplies from Russia to Europe are used, spokesperson of the German Ministry of Economy Beate Baron said on Friday.

"According to my data, pipeline capacities are used properly," she said. "You need to check with market players how high capacities are," Baron added.

"Various routes [of gas supplies] to Germany exist. There are two lines of the Nord Stream, supplies over Yamal (the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline - TASS). Volumes are available on the market," she said.

"As regards the Nord Stream 2, the certification process is known to be underway and it takes place on the basis of clear legal terms, whereby gas transportation and trading on the domestic market will be possible," she added.