Hainan hotels during the national holidays attract guests with extraordinary cuisine

SANYA, October 8. /TASS/. Hotels on Hainan during the national holidays on the occasion of the Founding of the People's Republic of China attracted guests not only with a high level of service, but also with a variety of delicacies and extraordinary cuisine, reported the Hainan Daily.

As the newspaper writes, representatives of the hotel industry - both small guest houses and the largest hotels on the island - tried to attract tourists with new dishes and a variety of thematic events.

For example, Atlantis Sanya organized a gastronomic festival, which featured over 300 dishes and dozens of types of alcoholic beverages. The culmination of the celebration was the presentation of 100-kilogram tuna, which was butchered in public and served to the guests. In addition to the gastronomic festival, Atlantis Sanya arranged a night performance for tourists: acrobats performed for the guests daily, and there were also fireworks.

This year, the weekend in honor of the Founding Day of the People's Republic of China lasted from October 1 to October 7. Along with the holidays on the occasion of the New Year according to the lunar calendar, the first week of October is considered the favorite time of the Chinese people to travel, the period is dubbed the "golden week". According to the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in 2021, in seven days, Chinese residents made 515 million trips country-wide, the revenues of the domestic tourism industry amounted to 389.061 billion yuan (about $ 60.22 billion).