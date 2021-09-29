AliExpress Russia starts selling food from Russia abroad, says company

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. AliExpress Russia has started selling goods from Russia in the ‘food’ category to purchasers on international markets, a representative of the company’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"The ‘food’ category with nonperishable goods from local sellers of AliExpress Russia has become available to foreign purchasers," the source said.

Not only Russian-speaking users, but any foreign users of AliExpress Global will be able to buy goods that will be shipped by Russian Post. AliExpress Russia will cover all logistics expenses at the stage of pilot launch, the company noted.

AliExpress Russia is a joint venture of China’s Alibaba Group, Mail.ru Group (MAIL), USM International and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in the area of electronic social commerce in Russia and the CIS. The company was set up in 2019.