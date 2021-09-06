Rusal is ready to evacuate employees from Guinea in case of further escalation — company

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Rusal is ready to evacuate its Russian personnel from Guinea in the event of further escalation of political instability in the country, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"In connection with the events taking place in the Republic of Guinea, Rusal’s number one priority is the health and safety of its employees and the continuity of its production processes. In case of further escalation, the company is considering options for the evacuation of Russian personnel in the republic. The company is monitoring the situation and is working closely with the Russian Embassy in Guinea," according to the statement.

Rusal has had operations in the Republic of Guinea since 2001, being one of the largest foreign investors in the country. In Guinea Rusal owns Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (CBK) and the Friguia bauxite and alumina complex. Moreover, the company is implementing the project on the development of the world’s largest bauxite deposit Dian Dian in the Boke region.

Earlier on Monday, head of the rebel group Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya assured foreign investors and partners that the country’s new authorities would meet their commitments and called on mining companies to continue their operations.

On Sunday, an elite special operations unit, led Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, entered the governmental district of Conakry and deployed at the presidential palace. Eyewitnesses reported shooting. Doumbouya made a televised address, announcing the apprehension of President Alpha Conde, the dissolution of the government and the suspension of the Constitution.

Global key players, including Russia, condemned the unconstitutional actions of the military, calling for the release of Conde and a negotiated settlement.