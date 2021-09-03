Russia open to cooperation with all countries of Asia-Pacific region — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia is an integral part of the Asia-Pacific Region and ready to cooperate with all countries of this territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Russia is open for mutually beneficial partnership with all countries of the Asia-Pacific region," he said.

Putin noted that the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for a third of world GDP, has been the driving force of the global economy for many years. The rates of development demonstrated by the countries of the region are consistently higher than the world average. "Russia is an integral part of the Asia-Pacific region, and we will form powerful centers of attraction for capital and a new economy in our Far Eastern regions, create spaces of opportunities for people to implement the most daring business ideas and business projects," the president said.