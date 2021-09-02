Production of disposable plastic goods may be banned in Russia in two years

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The production of disposable plastic goods and packaging may be banned in Russia within two years, head of the Russian environmental operator Denis Butsaev told TASS, adding that the creation of facilities for the production of alternative goods will take this long.

Earlier, the environmental operator compiled a list of 28 disposable plastic goods and packaging items recommended to be banned in the country. It was noted that those types of goods and package items might be banned only after infrastructure for the production of alternative substituting articles has been created.

"We are confident that respective facilities may be created within a couple of years, around two years," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

The list of goods recommended to be banned includes disposable plastic straws, disposable plates, glasses, tableware utensils, lids, coffee capsules, cotton swabs, non-transparent and colored bottles made of thermoplastic polyester, boxes and packs for tobacco products, blister packaging (except for medicines), packaging for chicken and quail eggs, several types of bags: doypacks, flow packs, jar-shaped packs, sachet bags, and mesh bags for vegetables and fruits.

