Washington to additionally send $463 million in aid to Ukraine this year - statement

KIEV, September 1. /TASS/. The US intends to allocate $463 million to Ukraine in additional aid earmarked for various programs this year, reads the joint US-Ukraine strategic partnership statement published on Wednesday by the White House.

"The U.S. government has provided Ukraine with nearly $2 billion in development assistance since 2014 and plans to allocate over $463 million in assistance this year, including for programs focused on democracy, human rights, local governance and decentralization, privatization, and judicial reform," the statement says.

The document also notes, "Ukraine is developing an ambitious and comprehensive Plan of Transformation" which will be reviewed at the next US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission meeting.

It is also stressed that reforms are a priority for Ukraine, while these reforms are meant to boost its democratic institutions, strengthen human rights and ensure justice.