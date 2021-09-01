Gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia setting absolute record — Gazprom

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline updated an absolute record and are 5% above commitments, Gazprom reports on Wednesday.

"Gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia continue growing. On August 26, daily supplies for the fourth time over this year updated the absolute record and were more than 5% above daily contract commitments of Gazprom," the company says.

It was reported earlier that gas production of the group would grow by 55 bln cubic meters to more than 510 bln cubic meters. Gas exports to Europe are planned to be 183 bln cubic meters this year.