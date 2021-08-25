Nord Stream 2 AG to assess court ruling not to relieve gas pipeline from EU gas directive

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG has taken note of the decision of the Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court not to relieve Nord Stream 2 from the EU Gas Directive and will assess it, a source in the press service of the project’s operator told TASS.

"Nord Stream 2 AG company has taken note of the court ruling and will assess it. We will inform about future steps in due time," the company said.

Bloomberg agency reported earlier that Nord Stream 2 AG lost a German court fight on Wednesday to relieve Nord Stream 2 from the requirements of the EU Gas Directive.

The company’s appeals against amendments at the European Court regarding the agreement to the Energy Charter is currently pending, the press service of the Nord Stream 2 operator added.