Haikou airport launches ten new international cargo flights since the beginning of 2021

HAIKOU, August 1. /TASS/. Haikou's Meilan International Airport in the southern Chinese province of Hainan has launched 10 new international cargo flights since the beginning of 2021, the newspaper "Hainan Daily" reported citing the airport's administration.

These are flights from Haikou to countries such as Russia, Germany, France, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, as well as to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The opening of new directions for international freight transport, the newspaper writes, is associated with an increasing demand for expanding the logistics capabilities of the local market.

In 2020, according to official figures, Meilan Airport in Haikou handled a total of 165 all-cargo flights carrying 3,000 tonnes of cargo. In 2021, to date, 574 cargo flights have been carried out through this air harbor, and the cargo traffic amounted to 7,000 tonnes — an increase of 239% in annual terms.