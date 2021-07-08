Russia’s exports of renewable energy technologies may reach $266.1 mln by 2030

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The volume of export supplies of equipment and services of the Russian renewable energy industry by 2030 is expected to reach 20 bln rubles ($266.1 mln), according to the presentation of the Russian Ministry of Energy.

The ministry also expects that the installed capacity of renewable energy generation facilities will be 5.6 GW by 2024, and 8.3 GW by 2030.

At the same time, the total installed capacity of hydroelectric power plants, solar and wind power plants will increase from 54 GW in 2021 to 56.5 GW in 2024, and to 59.5 GW by 2030. Meanwhile, the share of the generation of such plants in the total energy balance of the country will increase from 17.6% to 17.7%.

Measures of state support for the construction of generating facilities based on renewable energy sources operate until 2024, but the selection of projects under this program has already been completed.

The second renewable energy generation support program will run from 2025 to 2035. The program’s volume was reduced from the initial 400 bln rubles ($5.32 bln) to around 350 bln rubles ($4.65 bln). The Russian Ministry of Energy expects that by 2035 around 6.7 GW of renewable energy will be commissioned in Russia.