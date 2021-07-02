Moscow cafes on first day of QR code introduction reaches 90% loses — expert

Mestechko Svoboda, Kursk region, July 2. /TASS/. The losses of some catering establishments in Moscow on the first day after the introduction of QR codes amounted to 90%, Igor Bukharov, President of the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia, told TASS on the sidelines of the All-Russian Forum for the Development of Industrial Tourism in the Kursk Region on Friday.

"If we talk about how much we lost, it was open-type restaurants, on the first day there is 90% loss, there is no one in the hall, maybe someone in the outdoor seating, and a little delivery," Bukharov said. He noted that the indicator significantly depends on whether we are talking about open chain establishments or a cafe located at enterprises, where the production process continues, since in the latter the outflow of customers isn't that great.

"In general, if you look at canteens at industrial enterprises, closed cafeterias, maybe the figure is not 90%, not even 50%, but a chain has lost a lot," Bukharov said. He went on to say that the further state of the catering industry was directly related to the pace of vaccination against COVID-19.

Since June 28, only to those, who have been vaccinated against COVID, who have had it in the past six months, or who have a negative coronavirus test valid for three days, can visit catering establishments in Moscow. To confirm your status at the entrance, you will have to present a special QR code. At the same time, summer outdoor seating and seasonal cafes in Moscow will be open to the public until July 12 without showing QR codes.

The first all-Russian industrial tourism forum is being held in the Kursk region. The forum is organized by the Kursk Region Administration and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects.