US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 become meaningless - Putin

MOSCOW, June 9. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that it was simply pointless for the United States to impose new sanctions against Nord Stream 2, because the first branch of the pipeline has already been completed, said he in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

President Putin added that everything that the United States did with regard to Nord Stream 2 was beneficial only to them.

"We have just more or less dealt with Nord Stream 2, but everything that has been done so far clearly contradicted the interests of the European country, the Federal Republic of Germany, the United States did all this, because it was very profitable to them," he said.

In his opinion, lately "it was already pointless to resist the construction of the pipeline and to impose sanctions. "Because we have already completed it, the first branch is ready," President Putin explained. "It seems like [the United States] has abandoned these sanctions, but they will introduce them in such a way, at such a pace and where they see fit, completely ignoring the interests of other participants of the international community," Putin said.