Russian Export Center to open representative office in Africa

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian Export Center (REC) plans to open a representative office in Africa, REC General Director Veronika Nikishina told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Africa is in our short-term plans," she said, adding that the Center operates on the continent via trade missions and embassies.

"We are currently opening a representative office in the United Arab Emirates. A pavilion with Russian goods has been working there for several years already, and we see the interest of local buyers. But we plan to open our own representative office in the region, and we are currently considering which country will be the most promising," Nikishina noted.

REC has 11 representative offices abroad now — in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Vietnam, Germany, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, the People’s Republic of China, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan.