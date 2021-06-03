Russian economy emerging from crisis caused by pandemic — Putin

ST.PETERSBURG, June 3. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the domestic economy is emerging from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Ongoing work continues, despite any difficulties, including those associated with the coronavirus epidemic. The best confirmation of this is the results of the Russian economy as a whole," said President Putin.

He promised that he would also talk about this in his speech at the plenary session of the forum on Friday. According to the President, entrepreneurs know about the state of affairs in the economy "better than anyone else, they feel it in the course of practical work on a daily basis." "It is largely thanks to you and your colleagues that Russia is able to overcome the difficulties that the whole world has faced over the past year, and our economy is getting out of the difficult situation in which we all find ourselves," President

Putin said addressing the ceremony participants.

Putin called the signed agreements the first steps at this forum. He is confident that "there will be much more business contacts and negotiations with agreement signing." He expressed hopes that the Russian Federation will not only "come out confidently out of the difficult situation in which the whole world and the Russian economy find itself." "But without any doubt we will reach new frontiers. I have no doubt about that," Putin said. He stressed that the Russian government has done and will do everything to support the development of the economy.