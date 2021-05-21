Serial production of Aurus cars will start in Elabuga on May 31 - company

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Series production of Russia’s Aurus Senat premium cars will start in Elabuga , the republic of Tatrstan, on May 31, a spokesperson of the Aurus company told TASS.

"A solemn event marking the launch of serial production of Aurus Senat will take place on the territory of the Elabuga special economic zone in the republic of Tatarstan on May 31, 2021," the official noted.

In March it became known that a pilot batch of cars had already been produced at the plant in Elabuga, the machines were being tested at NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute), but they were not intended for sale.

In February, official representative of Aurus told TASS that the price of the Russian executive class cars Aurus Senat of the first production batch will be 22 mln rubles ($297.97 mln). The company explained that the increased price is associated with a special configuration. In the future, customers will be able to purchase models with a simplified optional execution for the previously announced retail price of 18 mln rubles ($244.61).

It is planned that the Aurus Komendant SUV will also be produced at the Elabuga plant. The car was supposed to be presented at the Moscow Motor Show in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Aurus is a Russian brand of cars for senior officials. The car was designed as part of the Cortege project, which has been implemented by NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) in Moscow, Russia, since 2013. The project envisages the creation of the line of cars on the base of a single platform (sedan, limousine, minivan and sport utility vehicle, or SUV).