Gazprom notes low level of gas reserves in European UGS

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Gazprom notes that Europe continues to maintain a low level of gas reserves in underground storage facilities (UGS), Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Director General of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova told reporters.

"Today it is obvious to everyone that a repetition of last year's situation (with low demand for gas - TASS) is extremely unlikely, and an oversupply in gas storage facilities has been replaced by an urgent need for prompt replenishment of reserves. At the end of April, only 33.6 bln cubic meters of reserves were pumped into UGS facilities in Europe and Turkey, which is significantly lower than the level of previous years. European countries are still unable to close the significant gap in the volume of gas injection into underground storage facilities in Europe, which were empty after a cold winter," she said.