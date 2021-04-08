Kremlin: US’ plan to appoint Nord Stream 2 envoy is meddling in other states’ affairs

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Washington's intention to appoint a special representative for the Nord Stream 2 project eloquently speaks of US interference in the affairs of other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Of course, such special envoys [their appointment] for a project that has nothing to do with the United States and even is located on another continent, probably speaks very eloquently about what is called interference in internal affairs, in the economic interests of other countries," he said.