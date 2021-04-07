Russian oil and gas companies prefer corporate platforms instead of Zoom

The Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday that distributors of Zoom solutions in Russia and CIS restricted sales of the online conference service for state institutions and state-owned companies in Russia and CIDS.

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The Russian oil and gas and energy sector does not use the software from Zoom Video Communications Inc from the very start of the remote work and prefers in-house online platforms or solutions of other producers.

"Rosatom established the ban on working meetings with the use of Zoom as early as in the last year at the level of internal regulations," the Russian state nuclear company told TASS. They use the in-house Atom Space platform.

Rosneft, Gazprom Neft and other Russian oil producers do not use Zoom in corporate communications, sources told TASS. Peer products of Russian developers or Cisco and Microsoft solutions are the most frequent alternatives to Zoom in oil and gas companies.

The company has video communication tools with the functionality not inferior to Zoom, Inter RAO told TASS. RusHydro and Gazprom Energoholding also never used Zoom for meetings.