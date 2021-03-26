Normal marine transportation may recover by 2022 only, expert says

SINGAPORE, March 26. /TASS/. The normal marine cargo transportation disrupted because of the Suez Canal blocking by the container ship aground can only be expected in the second half of the year at the earliest or probably in 2022, Professor of the Singapore University of Social Sciences Yap Wei Yim told TASS on Friday

"The Suez Canal uses a convoy system to organize northbound and southbound traffic. The ship buildup continues," the expert said. Almost 200 vessels are waiting in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea," he noted. "Shipping lines will have to consider their options of going via the Cape route which could incur an additional 2 weeks of sailing time," Yap Wei Yim noted.