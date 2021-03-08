Bitcoin price above $51,000

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin gained 5.1% during the trading session on Monday and reached $51,302, according to CoinDesk portal trading data.

The cryptocurrency price was $51,018 later on, having added 3.85%.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.