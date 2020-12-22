Russia’s air links with Britain were suspended to minimize risks, says watchdog chief

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Air links with Britain, where a new mutation of the novel coronavirus has been identified, have been suspended in order to ward off any potential risks involved, the chief of the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said at a meeting of the presidium of the government’s anti-coronavirus coordination center.

"In the interests of the people the anti-virus task force made a decision to suspend air links with Britain for a week as a preventive measure. Although the air traffic between the two countries is small, we believe it is essential to minimize all risks," Popova said.