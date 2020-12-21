Russia to halt air service with UK from December 22

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia will suspend the air traveling to and from the United Kingdom for a week from December 22 in view of a new coronavirus strain appeared there, the coronavirus infection response center told reporters on Monday.
"The response center for novel coronavirus infection import and spread prevention made a decision to temporarily halt the air service with the United Kingdom in view of worsened epidemiological situation. Restrictions will come into force from 00 hours 00 minutes of December 22, 2020 and will be in effect for a week. The response center is thoroughly examining the situation with appearance of a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom. Further decisions will be taken after completion of its review," the response center said.