Nornickel: Investments in Murmansk Region tourism cluster to make $166 million

TASS, November 26. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) plans to organize a tourism cluster in the Murmansk Region with investments of 12.5 billion rubles ($166 million), the company’s Vice Present Andrei Grachev said on Wednesday during the forum Days of Arctic and Antarctic in Moscow.

"We have been working on a project in the Murmansk Region <…> to organize a tourism cluster and develop ecology tourism. Our total financial investments are about 12.5 billion rubles," he said, stressing the project has been supported by Governor Andrei Chibis.

Nornickel’s press service told TASS, the cluster will be named the Liinakhamari Port. It will have world-class infrastructures to serve cruise liners, yachts, to develop diving and sea fishing. The project has been granted the status of the Arctic Zone’s resident. The new cluster is among five tourism clusters, organized under the Arctic Zone’s Development Strategy, approved by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The forum Days of Arctic and Antarctic in Moscow continues online to November 27.