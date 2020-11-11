Russian, Vietnamese deputy PMs discuss cooperation

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko held talks via video conferencing with the co-chair of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, focusing on deeper cooperation between the two countries, the Russian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At the meeting of co-chairs of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission on commercial, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Trinh Dinh Dung discussed a wide range of issues aimed at enhancing the two countries’ cooperation in trade, in the economic, scientific and technical fields, in the industrial production, in transport, and communications and telecommunications along with preparations for a regular, the 23rd, meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Russia," the statement says.

The two officials emphasized a significant growth of economic cooperation between the two states despite the global predicament caused by the pandemic. Bilateral trade increased by 12.5% in January-August, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

"The meeting touched on Russia’s interest in establishing joint car-assembling ventures in Vietnam which would allow creating a production hub to export cars to ASEAN countries. In agriculture, it was proposed to consider broader access for Russian livestock products and increased wheat exports to Vietnam and the export of Russian organic nitrogen phosphate fertilizers. Dmitry Chernyshenko thanked the Vietnamese side for approving licenses for Russian pork and fish exports and for prompt licensing of Russian meat processing companies," the statement says.

While speaking about Russia’s leadership in the field of digitalization of tax administration, Chernyshenko proposed to enhance cooperation to develop the e-government in Vietnam, and in addition, to initiate the exchange of best practices in this field.