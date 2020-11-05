Hainan's Lecheng zone begins to introduce drugs for rare disease treatment

HAIKOU, November 5. /TASS/. The Lecheng International Medical Tourism Zone on Hainan began to use highly effective patented drugs for the treatment of rare diseases in early November, reported www.hinews.cn.

According to the news outlet, the first of these drugs was Xospata innovative drug. It is intended for people suffering from acute myeloid leukemia, a malignant disease of the circulatory system that causes symptoms such as malaise and bleeding and increases the risk of contracting various infections. According to Chinese experts, this medication "helps to slow the progression of leukemia more effectively than the first generation drugs."

Doctors have already prescribed Xospata to the first patient on Hainan. According to the medical tourism zone, the drug will be available in China for everyone who has been diagnosed with leukemia.

According to statistics, more than 20 million people in China suffer from rare diseases. According to the news outlet, more than 120 such diseases are officially registered in the country. The clinics located in Lecheng offer therapy for about 50 of them. Unlike other regions in China, hospitals in this Hainan's experimental zone are eligible to organize treatment using foreign drugs that are not yet on the national registry.

The creation of Hainan's free trade zone provides for the development of a number of areas, including healthcare. In order to do so, the authorities intend to actively involve advanced foreign technologies and experienced foreign specialists. That is exactly why Lecheng Medical Tourism Zone covering an area of 20 square kilometers was established in 2013, with billions of dollars in investments. There are Chinese and Western medicine clinics providing world-class wellness services.