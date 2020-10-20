Russia plans to become world leader in artificial intelligence, says PM

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence is the most promising area in digital technologies development and Russia plans to become a global leader in this sphere, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"Artificial intelligence at present is the most promising direction. Russia plans to capture leading positions there," the prime minister said. Developments in the sphere of cross-cutting digital technologies make it possible to organize manufacturing processes, financial services and logistics in a new manner, Mishustin noted.

Measures have been taken to create conditions for appearance and development of domestic and foreign IT companies in Russia, including lowering the income tax for such business to 3% and insurance contribution rates to 7.6%, the prime minister said. "Overall, we will continue creating comfortable environment for doing business in our country," Mishustin noted. "This course will continue, despite the challenging situation in our country and globally," he added.