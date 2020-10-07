Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln

WARSAW, October 7. /TASS/. The Polish regulator UOKiK made the decision to impose a fine on the Russian gas holding Gazprom and five European companies cooperating with it, demanding termination of the partnership agreement, head of the regulator Tomasz Chrostny said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"We completed the process related to Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction and financing," Chrostny said. "The probe was held scrupulously," he noted.

Five companies "were fined in total in the amount of 385 mln zloty ($100 mln), Gazprom was fined 29 bln zloty ($7.6 bln)," the official said. "Companies [participating in the project] should terminate the [construction] agreement within 30 days after receiving the decision," Chrostny said, adding that the companies can dispute the regulator’s decision.

"The goal of these companies was common - to finance and construct the gas pipeline. It is implemented on account of breaching antimonopoly laws of Poland. This is a blow that is extremely sensitive for Polish consumers," the official said.

"This is not a decision against a specific company but it is against violation of the law that undermines competition norms and can lead to monopolization," the head of the Polish regulator added.