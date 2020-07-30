Putin, Anastasiades discuss prospects of Cypriot settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades held a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region and the prospects of Cypriot settlement, the Kremlin press service said.

"They considered regional problems, including the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region and the prospects of Cypriot settlement," the Kremlin press service said.

The conversation was held at the initiative of the Cypriot side. The Russian president’s press service noted that in the context of the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations marked this year the leaders highlighted the traditionally friendly and constructive nature of multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Cyprus. The sides discussed in detail vital issues of Russian-Cypriot cooperation in various fields.

"The sides stressed the need to improve the legal framework of bilateral relations, including in the financial and investment field. They expressed mutual interest in further enhancing trade and economic and humanitarian ties between the two countries," the Kremlin press service said.