Sanya promotes online platform for food service control

SANYA, June 1. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities are promoting the system of online control and regulation of food service industry. According to the Sanya Daily, at least 773 cafes and restaurants in the city have joined a special application which allows users to monitor the work of cooks in the kitchen of a cafe or a restaurant in real time.

In order to check what is going on in a restaurant's kitchen, one has to download a mobile application, which in Chinese means "an open, transparent public food service". As noted in the article, the development and promotion of this online platform is aimed at creating an effective model for regulating the city's food industry. On the one hand, this increases the responsibility of cafes and restaurants: in case of violation of work rules and sanitary norms, they will be dealt with at once. On the other hand, this approach boosts consumer confidence in food service industry.

Local authorities note that the system could be used in other Hainan cities as there are no restrictions, the article says.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.