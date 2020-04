MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. OPEC is calling an extraordinary teleconference meeting of ministers on Tuesday to discuss the oil market situation, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

Sources of the news agency did not detail countries to take part in the meeting.

WTI oil futures with delivery in June dropped to less than $14 a barrel today. Brent oil futures with June settlements fell 22.4% on the London-based ICE to $19.85 a barrel.