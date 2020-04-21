Putin welcomes idea to boost domestic tourism industry once pandemic is over

The Primorsky Region’s governor pointed out that the tourism industry was growing in the region and the tourist inflow was increasing as new flights to Japan and South Korea had been launched a while ago and various tourism projects were implemented

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a videoconference with Primorsky Region’s Governor Oleg Kozhemyako welcomed the idea to discuss measures to boost the domestic tourism industry once the coronavirus pandemic was over.

"We have plans to support this industry, so we will discuss this," the head of state said after the regional governor had emphasized the need to provide additional support to the tourism industry. Kozhemyako pointed out that the tourism industry was growing in the region and the tourist inflow was increasing as new flights to Japan and South Korea had been launched a while ago and various tourism projects were implemented. The governor noted that given the current situation, Russians would not travel overseas for vacation so it was important to provide them with opportunities to travel around their own country. Coronavirus pandemic