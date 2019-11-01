Results of Japanese tourists’ trip to Kurils to be summed up at bilateral consultations

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The results of the pilot tourist trip by Japanese citizens to the Russian Far Eastern islands of Kunashir and Iturup will be summed up at the consultations between Russian and Japanese senior diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"A test tourist trip by a group of Japanese citizens to the islands of Kunashir and Iturup began on October 30, in line with the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their meetings in Osaka in June 2019 and in Vladivostok in September 2019," the ministry informed.