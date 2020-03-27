Russian stock market extends losses following oil price drop

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian stocks have extended losses on Moscow Exchange on Friday following the oil price drop as the RTS index lost 5.27% to 963.41 points, while the MOEX index dropped by 3.42% to 2,404.75 points, according to the trading data as of 4:02 pm Moscow time.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil is down by 3.8% compared with the previous closure at $25.34 per barrel.

The dollar exchange rate on Moscow Exchange gained 1.57% to 78.68 rubles as of 4:05 pm, while the euro exchange rate was down by 1.17% at 86.41 rubles.