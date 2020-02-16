KamAZ and Sollers discussing alliance

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The largest Russian truck maker KamAZ and one of major cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) producers Sollers are negotiating an alliance, a spokesperson of Sollers told TASS.

"Yes, we confirm," the source said. "We are indeed discussing the issue of establishing an alliance and specific areas of cooperation," he added.

The alliance would deal in developing new forms of using commercial vehicles, sales digitalization and marketing technologies, Vedomosti newspaper reported earlier. The roadmap for setup of the alliance is under preparation, the newspaper said.