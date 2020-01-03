No problems with Russian oil supplies to Poland - pipeline operator

WARSAW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian oil is delivered to Poland in accordance with the schedule, the press service of the Polish pipeline operator PERN reported on Friday.

"At the moment, oil is delivered to Poland through the Druzhba pipeline in accordance with the schedule, without interruptions," the press service said.

Earlier on Friday, Belneftekhim Concern said that Russia had stopped oil supplies to Belarus, adding that the capacity of the country’s oil refineries had been reduced to the minimum technologically permissible level.

For his part, Transneft Spokesman Igor Dyomin told TASS that Russian oil transit through Belarus continued. According to the spokesman, Transneft pumps oil in accordance with applications from oil companies, adding that the company had no requests for deliveries to Belarusian refineries from these companies as of January 1.