Russia and Saudi Arabia sign oil-producing states cooperation charter

ER-Riyadh, October 14. / TASS /. Russia and Saudi Arabia sign the oil-producing states cooperation charter, the document was signed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Riyadh. Russian Energy Ministry Alexander Novak signed it from the Russian side

The parties also signed a protocol between the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on energy cooperation.

Among other documents , the parties signed a statement of intent between Roscosmos and the Saudi Space Commission on cooperation on manned space and the GLONASS global navigation satellite system; High-level Russian-Saudi strategic cooperation program of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.