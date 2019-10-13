Trump says China has already begun to comply with terms of trade deal with US

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that China had already begun to purchase American agricultural products complying with the terms of the trade deal, the two countries reached principal agreements on earlier. The American leader wrote this on his Twitter account on Sunday.

According to him, one of the conditions of the transaction implies that the parties would not wait 3-4 weeks before signing the agreement and begin procurement immediately.

"China has already begun agricultural purchases from our great patriotic farmers and ranchers," he tweeted.

"We will finish out the large Phase One part of the deal, then head directly to Phase Two. The Phase One Deal can be finalized and signed soon!" he wrote.

On October 11, Bloomberg reported citing sources that the United States and China managed to reach partial agreements in the trade sphere that can put an end to the trade war between the two countries. The agreements comprises trade-offs in the sphere of agricultural products purchase by China and certain reduction of duties by the United States, the news agency said. They will be the basis for a broader agreement expected to be signed by leaders of two countries later this year.

Earlier, the American leader postponed an increase in duties on Chinese goods worth $250 bln to 30% from 25% from October 25 to October 30. In turn, the Chinese authorities decided on September 17 to free 16 items of trade products from the United States from additional tariffs.