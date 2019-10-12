Russia delivers to China first Mi-171 helicopter with VK-2500 engines

TIANJIN, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopters holding delivered the first Mi-171 helicopter with VK-2500 engines to China. The portfolio of orders for such helicopters amounts to 12, a spokesperson of the Russian company told TASS at the China Helicopter Exposition.

"The first Mi-171 helicopter with VK-2500 engines was supplied to a Chinese customer. Contracts for supply of twelve more helicopters to Chinese customers were signed and are performed," the spokesperson said.

"In December 2018, demo flights of the Mi-171 helicopter with VK-2500 engines were made in high mountains, in the region of the Chinese city of Lijiang. The helicopter completed the mission of delivering 3 tonnes of water and its dumping on the fire hotspot during flights at an altitude of 3,300 meters, which was not done before by any helicopter of this class," the spokesperson noted.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China issued the national certificate for the Mi-171 helicopter with VK-2500 engines earlier this year, making possible to supply this helicopter to China.