Rubin Design Bureau works on Arctic seismic survey robots

ST. PETERSBURG, August 30. /TASS/. The Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering works on use of robots and big data in Arctic seismic surveys, the United Shipbuilding Corporation’s representative Dmitry Kolodyazhny said at an Arctic congress in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

"The Rubin Design Bureau has been working on Arctic seismic exploration equipment, which will include group control of robots and underwater vehicles as well as big data processing," he said. "Thus, we shall search effectively for raw materials, which are under ice."

Rubin is among the world's key submarine developers and the leading submarine designer in Russia. The company has been working for 118 years. Rubin is a partner of oil and gas companies in design of equipment for oil and gas fields on the continental shelf.