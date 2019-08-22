China to send a high-level delegation to EEF ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. China will send a high-level delegation to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which will be held in Vladivostok in early September, new Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

"The Chinese side is paying greater attention to the EEF and its integrative role, and this year will also send a high-level delegation to participate in the forum," the ambassador said.

He stressed that the EEF "is an important platform organized by the Russian side with the goal of promoting economic cooperation between the regions of Russia’s Far East and the regions of Northeast Asia, up to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region."

"In 2018, President Xi Jinping personally visited the fourth EEF, where, together with President Vladimir Putin, he determined the development of bilateral inter-regional cooperation, and he also discussed with the representatives of North-East Asia the main plan for ensuring peace and development of the region," the diplomat recalled.

Zhang Hanhui stressed that "China is ready to continue to strengthen trade and economic cooperation with Russia, to strengthen the level of regional cooperation for the benefit of two states and their peoples."

The 5th EEF will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6. Last year, the forum resulted in signing 220 agreements, contracts, memoranda and protocols for the total amount of more than 3.1 trillion rubles ($47.4 bln).