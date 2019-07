ASTRAKHAN, July 23. /TASS/. Lukoil made an investment decision to create a polypropylene plant at the Nizhny Novgorod Refinery, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian oil major Vagit Alekperov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The investment decision has already been made to build a polypropylene plant with the provisional capacity of 500,000 tonnes. We have our own feedstock, and this [production] will be intended for exports in particular," the top manager said.