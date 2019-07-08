Russian airline companies end flights from Georgia

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Aeroflot’s flight SU 1893, that departed from Tbilisi earlier on Monday, has landed at Sheremetyevo Airport, according to the airport’s online information.

The plane reportedly landed at 4:51 Moscow time.

It is the last flight of a Russian airline company from Tbilisi, which closes the flight program between Russia and Georgia.

Georgian airliners Georgian Airways and MyWay Airlines ended flight to Russia on July 7. Six airline companies flew from Russia to Georgia: Aeroflot, S7, Ural Airlines, Pobeda, Red Wings and Nordavia.

On June 20, the opposition started anti-Russian demonstrations in Tbilisi, that were caused by State Duma member Sergei Gavrilov’s participation in a session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. To provide security for the Russian citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law banning air passenger communication with Georgia starting from July 8. The Russian Transport Ministry’s decision as of June 22 on the suspension of Georgian airline companies’ flights to Russian territory was launched the same day.